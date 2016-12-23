Chargers' Ronnie Hillman: To share backfield snaps

Hillman is expected to work in committee with Kenneth Farrow with Melvin Gordon (hip/knee) sidelined Saturday against the Browns, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hillman gained 34 yards on his seven carries in Gordon's absence last weekend, nearly outperforming Farrow despite playing 28 fewer snaps. After Farrow also fumbled in his expanded role, Hillman should be even more involved Saturday, when facing a putrid Browns defense also bodes in his favor.