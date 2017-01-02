Chargers' Ronnie Hillman: Totals 91 yards in losing effort

Hillman nabbed three of six targets for 50 yards and added 41 yards on seven carries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Hillman did a bunch of damage on chunk plays on Sunday, three of his 10 touches going for 15 yards or more. The pint-sized speedster has floated around Minnesota and San Diego this season, but Sunday served as a reminder that he was talented enough to lead Denver in rushing last season. His future with the Chargers is likely tied to the future of his former offensive coordinator in Denver, San Diego head coach Mike McCoy.