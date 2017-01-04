McGrath caught two passes for 25 yards with the Chargers in 2016.

McGrath was mainly used as a blocking tight end when he played, while Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry garnered most of the attention from quarterback Philip Rivers. A restricted free agent heading into the offseason, it seems likely the Chargers will opt to bring back their tight end, but with both Gates and Henry expected to return, McGrath isn't expected to put together strong enough numbers to garner fantasy attention.