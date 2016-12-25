Benjamin caught three of his four targets for 75 yards in the loss to the Browns on Saturday.

A large portion of Benjamin's stat line came from a 50-yard bomb to open the first quarter, as the speedy receiver was mostly held in check the rest of the way. Despite catching five passes for 131 yards over the last two weeks, Benjamin is still clearly no better than a fourth option within the Chargers passing attack, as Dontrelle Inman, Tyrell Williams, and Antonio Gates have seen more production as of late.