Benjamin (knee - PCL) is healthy going into training camp, Geoffrey C. Arnold of The Oregonian reports.

In January, Benjamin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to address a Grade 2 PCL sprain he suffered in Week 7 of last season. Head coach Anthony Lynn said the receiver was "a little rusty coming in and out of his breaks" during June's mandatory minicamp, according to Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site, but that comes as little surprise given Benjamin's situation and one can safely expect the sixth-year wideout to round into form during training camp.