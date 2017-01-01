Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Inactive Sunday
Benjamin is inactive for Sunday's game aganst the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union Tribune reports.
With Benjamin not in action Sunday, Tyrell Williams and Dontrelle Inman are on track to head the Chargers' Week 17 wideout corps.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches long pass to open game•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Scores long touchdown against Raiders•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not catch a pass in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Another dismal performance in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Officially active against Texans•