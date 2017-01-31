Benjamin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.

Benjamin took advantage of a bruised and battered Chargers offense in the early stages of the 2016 season, cranking out two 100-yard outings and hauling in a pair of touchdown receptions within his first five games with the team. However, his ability to practice was hindered by a knee injury beginning in Week 7, after which he required two DNPs (Weeks 10 and 17). During that stretch, he didn't surpass four receptions or 75 yards in a given appearance, ending the campaign with 47 catches (on 75 targets) for 677 yards and four touchdowns in 14 contests. Last week's procedure was undertaken in order to clean up a Grade 2 PCL sprain but shouldn't impact his readiness for the offseason program, which will kick off on April 3 in Los Angeles.