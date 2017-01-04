Benjamin finished the 2016 season with 47 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns.

A key offseason addition last year, Benjamin never materialized as a consistent receiving threat during his inaugural season with the Chargers. With Keenan Allen (knee) expected to start next year healthy following yet another season-ending injury and Tyrell Williams emerging as a play-making threat, Benjamin will likely settle in as the team's slot receiver, a role in which the Chargers envisioned for Benjamin before injuries forced the team to reshape its depth chart.