Williams caught six of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

When Keenan Allen and Stevie Johnson both went down with knee injuries early, few could have predicted that it would be Williams who would take charge with a 1,000-yard season. The Western Oregon product did just that, however, adding to the Chargers' lineage of big-bodied, small-school receivers including Malcolm Floyd and Vincent Jackson. There are few certainties for San Diego heading into 2017, including whether or not they'll be in San Diego, but Williams' production and favorable contract make him one of the team's best assets heading into next season.