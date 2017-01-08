Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Grabs one pass in finale

Wilson caught just one pass for 42 yards in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers.

Wilson snagged just two passes on four targets over the last four weeks of the season and caught just 31 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns on the season. With his contract set to expire in the offseason, the third-year wideout is no lock to receive a contract extension in Kansas City given his placement on the depth chart. Regardless of where he winds up playing next season, it's unlikely Wilson will gain fantasy relevance unless injuries surface ahead of him on the depth chart.