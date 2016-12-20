Chiefs' Albert Wilson: No catches Sunday

Wilson was held without a catch and played just five snaps in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Titans.

Wilson has officially dropped massively down the depth chart. He played fewer snaps than four of his fellow receivers (Jeremy Maclin, Chris Conley, Tyreek Hill and De'Anthony Thomas) in Sunday's contest and doesn't figure to have much value the remainder of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola