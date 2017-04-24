Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Signs Chiefs tender

Wilson has signed his restricted free-agent tender to remain with the Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.

Wilson returns to Kansas City after topping the 30-catch mark both of the last two seasons. Through his first three years, the 24-year-old boasts 990 receiving yards, which on average accurately reflects his status as the team's fourth receiver and fifth option in the passing game, where tight end Travis Kelce leads the way.

