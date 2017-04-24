Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Signs Chiefs tender
Wilson has signed his restricted free-agent tender to remain with the Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.
Wilson returns to Kansas City after topping the 30-catch mark both of the last two seasons. Through his first three years, the 24-year-old boasts 990 receiving yards, which on average accurately reflects his status as the team's fourth receiver and fifth option in the passing game, where tight end Travis Kelce leads the way.
More News
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Grabs one pass in finale•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: No catches Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Goes without reception•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Scores on fake punt in Sunday's win•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Quiet Sunday versus Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Scores second touchdown versus Bucs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...