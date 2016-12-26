Smith completed 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 244 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 33-10 victory over the Broncos.

Smith threw for 300 yards in the first week of the season but has failed to do so since. The Chiefs tend to thrive on good defensive play and managing the offensive side of the ball, with Smith throwing for no more than one touchdown in each of the last eight games. His matchup against the Chargers next week is rather mediocre and it's unlikely the game-manager will do enough to warrant fantasy consideration.