Smith expects the Chiefs to add another quarterback, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports. "This is the NFL, I've been playing long enough," Smith said. "You pretty quickly realize we have three guys right now in the quarterback room, right? We're a guy short. Someone's coming in."

Kansas City carried four quarterbacks during the offseason each of the past four years, and with former undrafted free agents Tyler Bray and Joel Stave the only other signal-callers on its current roster, the team may be ready to draft Smith's potential successor. While the Chiefs could use an early-round pick to secure a quarterback with a higher long-term ceiling than Smith, it's hard to imagine the 32-year-old will face any real competition for the starting job before 2018 or 2019. Though far from spectacular, Smith has led the Chiefs to a winning record in each of his four seasons with the team.