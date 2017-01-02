Smith completed 21 of 28 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 37-27 win at San Diego. He also rushed six times for 21 yards with a rushing score.

Smith tossed multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 7 and his five-yard rushing touchdown in the first half was his third straight game with a score on the ground. The only blemish on the day for Smith was when the threw an interception that was returned for a 90-yard touchdown. The Chiefs earned a first-round bye with their win and Oakland's loss at Denver, so Smith will have some time to get prepared for a home playoff game in a couple of weeks.