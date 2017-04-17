Bailey (pectoral) is nearing a return from a torn pectoral muscle, Pete Sweeney of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Bailey played in just five games due to his torn muscle, but he may be able to return at some point during offseason workouts. He'll figure to be a backup along the defensive line when healthy in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories