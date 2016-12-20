Santos made his only field goal attempted during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Titans and added two extra points in the contest.

Santos has now attempted just one field goal in the last three weeks after attempting 28 in the previous 11 contests. What's more surprising is the team previously faced two defenses (Oakland and Atlanta) that generally allow a lot of points. Perhaps a tough matchup against the Broncos next week will result in more stalled-out drives and field-goal attempts next week.