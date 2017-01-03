Santos made each of his three field-goal attempts and four extra-point attempts in Sunday's game against San Diego.

Santos has posted a solid fantasy season among kicker in 2016, converting 31 of his 35 attempts overall. It makes for a second consecutive season in which Santos has made at least 30 field goals and the Brazil native ranked in the top 10 among kickers. He should be a candidate to do so again in 2017.