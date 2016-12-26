Santos knocked home two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's Week 16 victory over the Broncos, adding three extra points on four attempts in the contest.

Santos missed both a 39-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt in Sunday's contest, displaying a bit of shakiness in an otherwise consistent season. He finally had multiple field-goal attempts after multiple weeks of one or fewer. The team will face San Diego in a Week 17 matchup that could feature a fair amount of scoring.