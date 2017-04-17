Santos has signed his restricted free-agent tender to remain with the Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

Santos has served as Kansas City's kicker since entering the league three years ago. Last season, the Brazilian converted 31 of his 35 field-goal tries and 36 of his 39 extra-point attempts, tying his career high of 129 total points.

