Chiefs' Charcandrick West: In line to fill in for Ware
With Spencer Ware inactive, West figures to head the Chiefs' Week 17 rushing attack against the Chargers.
Fellow RB Knile Davis is also on hand, and the versatile Tyreek Hill is an option to see some carries, but with Ware out, West profiles at the team's lead back Sunday, thus giving him fantasy utility to those scrambling for some late RB help in Week 17.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Scores twice in win at San Diego•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Logs 14 carries with Ware banged up•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Sees another light workload Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Carries twice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets one carry Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Carries three times Sunday•