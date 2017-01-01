With Spencer Ware inactive, West figures to head the Chiefs' Week 17 rushing attack against the Chargers.

Fellow RB Knile Davis is also on hand, and the versatile Tyreek Hill is an option to see some carries, but with Ware out, West profiles at the team's lead back Sunday, thus giving him fantasy utility to those scrambling for some late RB help in Week 17.

