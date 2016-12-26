West carried 14 times for 35 yards and caught one pass for three yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Spencer Ware -- who logged 13 carries for 62 yards and two catches for 20 yards in the contest -- is dealing with sore ribs that limited him Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. We'll have to see how Ware progresses in the coming days, but if he is limited at all in Week 17, West would potentially be in line for an expanded workload in the Chiefs' regular season finale against the Chargers.