West said he dropped 10 pounds during the offseason without losing any strength, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

West is optimistic the change will make him more explosive, but it's possible the Chiefs might actually want him to put some of the weight back on, as he's already a bit undersized for his position -- listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds. A smaller frame would make sense if the Chiefs mostly plan to use West as a pass-catching and chance-of-pace option behind likely lead back Spencer Ware, who consistently out-touched his teammate down the stretch last season. Ware actually had more success than West as a receiver, but the Chiefs might still look to keep Ware fresh by using West more often on passing downs. Both running backs are healthy for the start of the offseason program, and there hasn't been any indication that free-agent signing C.J. Spiller will be a major threat to their joint workload. Of course, the Chiefs could still add a running back in the early or middle rounds of the upcoming draft.