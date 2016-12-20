Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Sees another light workload Sunday
West carried the ball just four times for five yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss against the Titans.
West remains in the backup role to Spencer Ware. He has failed to carry the ball more than four times and reach double-digit rushing yards in the last six weeks. His value sits extremely low with Ware healthy, and there's nothing to suggest things will change anytime soon.
