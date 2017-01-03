Conley finished Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers with four catches for 55 yards on five targets.

Conley was considered a breakout candidate in 2016, but it was rookie wideout Tyreek Hill who actually did so. The second-year wideout did improve his receiving numbers in his second campaign but did not reach the end zone. Conley may continue seeing the second-most snaps among receivers in 2017, but Hill, Jeremy Maclin and Travis Kelce will likely be more involved in the offense than the Georgia product.