Chiefs' Chris Conley: Catches four passes in finale
Conley finished Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers with four catches for 55 yards on five targets.
Conley was considered a breakout candidate in 2016, but it was rookie wideout Tyreek Hill who actually did so. The second-year wideout did improve his receiving numbers in his second campaign but did not reach the end zone. Conley may continue seeing the second-most snaps among receivers in 2017, but Hill, Jeremy Maclin and Travis Kelce will likely be more involved in the offense than the Georgia product.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Does little in injury-shortened Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Catches just two passes Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Posts 70 yards receiving in Week 14 win•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Suits up Sunday•