Conley snagged only two passes on four targets in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Titans.

Conley still sees the second-most snaps among receivers behind Jeremy Maclin, but he doesn't possess a ton of upside for fantasy purposes in an Alex Smith-led Chiefs offense. Tyreek HIll has overtaken the second-year wideout out of Georgia for targets among receivers, so it's unlikely Conley will replicate his 70-yard effort in Week 4 at any time this season. He's also yet to score a touchdown this season, leaving his value extremely low in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.