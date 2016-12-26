Chiefs' Chris Conley: Does little in injury-shortened Week 16
Conley -- who sprained his ankle during Saturday night's game against the Broncos -- will be evalutated further in the coming days.
Conley finished the contest with just two catches for 14 yards, but saw the field for just 54 snaps (71 percent) due to injury. He continues to post underwhelming stat lines and the emergence of rookie Tyreek Hill behind Jeremy Maclin will likely limit any future upside for the second-year wideout. Conley finishes up the regular season next week as the Chiefs travel to San Diego.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Catches just two passes Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Posts 70 yards receiving in Week 14 win•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Not on injury report•