Conley -- who sprained his ankle during Saturday night's game against the Broncos -- will be evalutated further in the coming days.

Conley finished the contest with just two catches for 14 yards, but saw the field for just 54 snaps (71 percent) due to injury. He continues to post underwhelming stat lines and the emergence of rookie Tyreek Hill behind Jeremy Maclin will likely limit any future upside for the second-year wideout. Conley finishes up the regular season next week as the Chiefs travel to San Diego.