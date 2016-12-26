Conley (ankle) returned to Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Conley only missed a few minutes of game action while the Chiefs' training staff examined his ankle. Now available to the offensive attack, his presence ensures that Kansas City's corps of wideouts is intact.

