Chiefs' Chris Conley: Returns to Sunday's game
Conley (ankle) returned to Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.
Conley only missed a few minutes of game action while the Chiefs' training staff examined his ankle. Now available to the offensive attack, his presence ensures that Kansas City's corps of wideouts is intact.
