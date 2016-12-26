Chiefs' Chris Conley: Suffers ankle injury Sunday
Conley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury.
Conley sustained the ailment on his only catch in the middle of the second quarter. With Conley sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, the Chiefs will rely upon Jeremy Maclin, Tyreek Hill, and Albert Wilson at wide receiver.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Does little in injury-shortened Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Catches just two passes Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Posts 70 yards receiving in Week 14 win•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Not on injury report•