Conley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury.

Conley sustained the ailment on his only catch in the middle of the second quarter. With Conley sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, the Chiefs will rely upon Jeremy Maclin, Tyreek Hill, and Albert Wilson at wide receiver.

