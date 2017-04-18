Nicolas -- who underwent surgery on his injured knee -- isn't expected to participate in any offseason workouts until training camp.

The depth linebacker doesn't provide much other than another body on special teams, but his spot on the roster likely won't be guaranteed heading into training camp. Assuming he can get healthy in time, he should battle for a job on the 53-man roster.

