Chiefs' Darrin Reaves: Signs contract with Chiefs
Reaves signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of the team's official site reports.
Reaves has been in the league for three years but hasn't appeared in a game since his rookie campaign when he was with the Panthers. Instead, he's been a regular member of the Chiefs' practice squad the past two seasons. He looks to have an easier path to the active roster this time around though as Knile Davis is an unrestricted free agent and Jamaal Charles (knee) is coming off a season in which he required surgery on each of his knees.
