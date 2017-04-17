Chiefs' Darrin Reaves: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Reaves underwent offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's unclear how Reaves suffered his sports hernia, but it isn't expected to keep him out come training camp. He faces a long shot to the roster in 2017, as he'll compete with Spencer Ware, C.J. Spiller and Charcandrick West for carries.
