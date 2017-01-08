Thomas didn't touch the ball in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers.

Thomas has done the majority of his damage on special teams this season, but even that role has been scaled back from previous seasons. The specialist may be a candidate to miss the 53-man roster next year with Tyreek Hill around. Should he earn a spot, 2017 would be his last before his rookie deal with the Chiefs expires.

