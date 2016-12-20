Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Receives two touches Sunday
Thomas rushed once for four yards and caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Titans.
Thomas sees most of his action on special teams but has lost his punt return duties to rookie wideout Tyreek Hill. The two have similar skills, except Hill has proven himself a much better offensive weapon. It wouldn't be surprising if Thomas' run with the Chiefs ends after his contract expires in 2017, if not earlier.
More News
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Catches first passes of season•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: May struggle to see game action•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Out Week 1•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Nabs 53-man roster spot•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Unlikely to make 53-man roster•
-
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: May not make 53-man roster•