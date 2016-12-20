Thomas rushed once for four yards and caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Titans.

Thomas sees most of his action on special teams but has lost his punt return duties to rookie wideout Tyreek Hill. The two have similar skills, except Hill has proven himself a much better offensive weapon. It wouldn't be surprising if Thomas' run with the Chiefs ends after his contract expires in 2017, if not earlier.

