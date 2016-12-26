Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Collects second career touchdown reception
Harris finished Saunday's game against the Broncos with career-highs in receptions (six), targets (nine) and receiving yards (37), adding his second career touchdown.
The tight ends did most of the damage for the Chiefs in Sunday's Christmas affair, combining for 17 of the 25 completed passes on the day. It's unlikely Harris will contribute in a similar fashion in Week 17 against the Chargers and his value remains highly restricted behind Travis Kelce.
