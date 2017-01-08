Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Targeted once in finale
Harris was targeted once in Week 17 against the Chargers.
Harris finishes his regular season with just 17 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. He remains behind Travis Kelce on the depth chart at the position and It's unlikely he will find a big role with the Chiefs next season unless Kelce suffers an injury.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Collects second career touchdown reception•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Catches two passes in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Hauls in two passes in Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Making strides on offense•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Quiet 2015 campaign•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Agrees to extension with Chiefs•