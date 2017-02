Johnson (Achilles) is hopeful he will be fully recovered and ready for training camp, KansasCity.com reports.

Johnson is two months removed from rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time in three years. The veteran is determined to go through his rehab, and return in full health for training camp. He recorded 90 tackles (70 solo), one interception, and a sack across 13 games in the 2016 regular season.