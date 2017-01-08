Johnson (Achilles) finished the 2016 regular season with 90 tackles (70 solo) one interception and one sack.

Johnson ruptured his Achilles in Week 14 against the Raiders, ultimately shortening his season to just 13 games. The veteran inside linebacker was on pace to easily surpass 100 tackles for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, proving he still has plenty left in the tank in his 12th professional campaign. He should retake his place at the center of the Chiefs defense in the second of a three-year deal with the team in 2017.