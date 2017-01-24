Berry finished 2016 with 77 tackles (62 solo), four interceptions (two touchdowns) and one forced fumble.

Berry continues to play at an elite level at the safety position, but enters the offseason with his contract expiring after playing 2016 on the Chiefs' franchise tag. He held out much of camp, but was ultimately unable to reach a multi-year deal with the club. Given his invaluable play for a second straight season, Kansas City may need to pony up a hefty sum to keep his services in the secondary moving forward. Should the two sides fail to reach an agreement again, the franchise tag likely wouldn't be off the table again.