Berry will "definitely not" play under the franchise tag in 2017, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Berry earned $10.8 million this season while playing under Kansas City's franchise tag, but that only came after he reported late for training camp in the wake of an unsuccessful attempt to secure a long-term contract. Despite a delayed start to his 2016 campaign, Berry still finished with 77 tackles (62 solo), four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, earning his fifth Pro-Bowl selection along the way. At 28 years old, Berry is a vital cog in the Chiefs defense and hopes to finish his career in Kansas City, but he'll only return if a long-term agreement is reached.