Chiefs' Jamaal Charles: Future in Kansas City unclear

General manager John Dorsey still sees Charles as a Chiefs player, but said regarding his future with the team, "We'll see what happens in March," NFL.com reports.

Charles has played just eight games over the past two seasons due to knee injuries and is slated to count over $6 million against the salary cap in the final year of his contract with the Chiefs next season. Given the 30-year-old's unfortunate injury history as well as Spencer Ware's emergence this past season, that evaluation likely exceeds what the Chiefs are willing to pay Charles, particularly considering their tight cap situation. However, after Dorsey complemented Charles' relentless approach to returning to health, not to mention his previous accomplishments with the team, there remains a possibility that the veteran returns to Kansas City under a restructured deal, which makes his situation an interesting one to monitor over the next month or so.