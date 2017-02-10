Chiefs' Jamaal Charles: Future with Chiefs unclear

General manager John Dorsey still sees Charles as a Chiefs player, but said, "we'll see what happens in March," regarding his future with the team, NFL.com reports

Charles has played just eight games over the past two seasons due to knee injuries and is slated to count over $6 million against the salary cap in what's currently set to be the final year of his contract with the Chiefs next season. Given the 30-year-old's unfortunate injury history, as well as Spencer Ware's emergence this past season, that evaluation likely exceeds what the Chiefs are willing to pay Charles, particularly considering their tight cap situation. However, after Dorsey complemented Charles' relentless approach to returning to health, not to mention his previous accomplishments with the team, there remains a possibility that the veteran returns to Kansas City under a restructured deal, which makes his situation an interesting one to monitor over the next month or so.