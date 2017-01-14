Chiefs' Jamaal Charles: Wants to resume career

Charles wrote on his personal website that he wants to continue playing football despite the knee problems he's recently endured.

Charles put together a thoughtful piece that updated his situation in detail. The running back revealed that his latest knee injury, which saw him placed on injured reserve Nov. 1, occurred after making a cut during a post-practice workout. That resulted in Charles having cleanup surgeries on both his meniscuses, and ultimately preventing him from returning for the playoffs. Given his unfortunate history of knee problems, the 30-year-old admitted he doesn't know why his future holds, particularly with next season being the last on his current contract with the Chiefs, but he knows he wants to resume his career, which should make it worthwhile to track his situation this offseason.