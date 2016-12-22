Chiefs' Jamaal Charles: Won't be back this season

The Chiefs' move Wednesday to designate Justin March-Lillard as the team's IR/Designated For Return player confirms that Charles (knee) won't be activated by the team this season, NFL.com reports.

There had been hope that Charles might be able to make a return to action during the postseason, but the team opted to add depth at linebacker in March-Lillard, rather than consider Charles to bolster the team's backfield depth. The Chiefs will thus move forward with Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West as their top two running backs.

