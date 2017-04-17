Howard (hip) is doing well in rehab and nearing a return, Pete Sweeney of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Howard was placed on injured reserve due to a hip issue back in December, but he appears to be nearing a return. He's expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp and could return as soon as offseason practices.

