Maclin caught just three passes on four targets for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Maclin saw the field the most among all Chiefs receivers, but the collective group didn't do much outside of Tyreek Hill out of the backfield. The veteran pass-catcher hasn't done much since returning from a groin injury, but did notch six grabs last week against the Titans. The team closes the regular season at San Diego in Week 17, providing Maclin with a chance to get things rolling before the playoffs.