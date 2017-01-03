Maclin collected four passes on five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers.

Maclin's sophomore campaign with the Chiefs hasn't come close to matching his first, having nabbed just 44 passes in total on 76 targets versus 87 catches for 1,088 yards a year ago. He also found pay dirt just twice on the season, well off his 2015 pace when he reached the end zone eight times. He should lead the receiving corps in snaps in the postseason and could be a buy-low candidate in drafts next season.