Mauga (shoulder) signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.

The linebacker has spent the past two years with the Chiefs, but missed almost all of last season due to a shoulder injury. His return to the team could mean Mauga is now healthy, although the team has to address his status. If he can remain healthy throughout training camp, the five-year pro should compete for a reserve spot on the 53-man roster.

