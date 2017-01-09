According to head coach Andy Reid, Houston (knee) is ready to return to practice ahead of Sunday's divisional round game against the Steelers.

Houston missed Kansas City's final two regular season games due to swelling in his surgically repaired right knee, which prevented him from making his season debut until Week 11. While the Chiefs are unfortunately accustomed to playing without Houston this season, his four sacks in five games played evidences the dynamic threat he still poses, so the team will certainly welcome him back with open arms to start practice this week. How Houston's knee responds to his return remains to be seen, though, so his situation will have to continue to be monitored over the coming days.