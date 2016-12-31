Houston (knee) is dealing with swelling in his surgically-repaired right knee, The Kansas City Star reports.

Head coach Andy Reid declined to elaborate upon Houston's status further than stating the linebacker is "day-to-day" with inflammation in his right knee. While Houston isn't a lock to miss an extended period of time, Reid also failed to shoot down such a notion, making it appear possible that the Chiefs could be without their star edge rusher for postseason play.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola