Houston (knee) is dealing with swelling in his surgically-repaired right knee, The Kansas City Star reports.

Head coach Andy Reid declined to elaborate upon Houston's status further than stating the linebacker is "day-to-day" with inflammation in his right knee. While Houston isn't a lock to miss an extended period of time, Reid also failed to shoot down such a notion, making it appear possible that the Chiefs could be without their star edge rusher for postseason play.